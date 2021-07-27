ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners are conducting another town hall meeting this week to gather more public input on where the new jail should be built.
At Monday’s commission meeting, officials said they plan to answer questions, listen to residents and provide updates on construction of the new Asotin County Jail.
The project is on schedule, said Commissioner Chuck Whitman, but the site has not been formally finalized. The completion date is on target for early 2023.
The top two site contenders in past months are 6.4 acres near Port Drive and 14th Street in Clarkston, and county-owned property near the Asotin County Regional Landfill along Sixth Avenue. To date, the city has rejected the county’s attempts to build the $13.7 million facility inside city limits.
Chairman Brian Shinn said the town hall session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium will be the last chance for people to weigh in about their preferred jail site. The fire district station is located at 2377 Appleside Blvd. in the Clarkston Heights. Along with the residents, elected officials from the cities of Clarkston and Asotin also have been invited to attend.
However, at Monday night’s Clarkston City Council meeting, City Attorney Todd Richardson advised councilors not to go to the town hall meeting because of concerns of violating open public meeting laws if a quorum is present and for political reasons.
The city of Clarkston agrees a new jail is needed and time is of the essence, the attorney said.
“It’s time to build the jail where they told voters they would build it,” Richardson said, referring to the Sixth Avenue site. “Stop playing games and get it done.”
County officials said they want to hear from citizens again before they decide how to proceed.
“We want to know what the public thinks,” Shinn said Monday morning. “We will be listening to what they have to say.”
Whitman, who is spearheading the construction project on behalf of the county, said he plans to clarify some “misinformation” that has appeared on the opinion page of the Lewiston Tribune and in letters to the editor in recent weeks.
“I want to let people know we are right on schedule,” Whitman said. “Public projects like this take time. I’ve worked on many during my career, and they don’t happen overnight.”
In other county business, Mark Janowski, emergency management director, said the large firefighter camp at Lincoln Middle School will be shifting to the Dayton area. The commissioners praised Janowski and Sheriff John Hilderbrand and his office for the long days they’ve devoted to the wildfires in Asotin County over the past few weeks.
At the Clarkston City Council meeting, officials unanimously approved placing an emergency medical services levy on the fall ballot. If approved, the $636,366 levy would cost property owners about $1.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
