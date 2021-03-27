Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
KAMIAH — In preparation for shooting the independent feature film “Waking Up in Idaho,” Jonny Lewis, screenwriter and director, recently spent four days in the Clearwater Valley to scout locations with Jason Ferrell, a cinematographer.
Lewis and Ferrell have worked on other films together. Ferrell introduced Lewis to Eve Bean-Allen and Sheldon Allen, of Lapwai, who are serving as preproduction assistants for the film. Ferrell and Bean-Allen met in 2012 while both worked at the Lewis and Clark RV Park. Lewis describes the Allens as his “legs on the ground” in the Clearwater Valley.
“Waking Up in Idaho” will be Lewis’ first full-length film, after writing and directing 25 short films in recent years. His films have appeared in 150 festivals worldwide, winning 27 awards. The new film, a comedy, includes four main characters, with a foster brother and sister, not related by blood, named Boyd and Anna, who get separated into new foster homes, with new and inexperienced foster moms. Boyd is a shy boy and Anna is described as a tough Native girl. All four characters each have their own challenges learning to navigate the new situation.
Lewis has cast two professional actresses to play Peg and Lucy. After holding auditions in Culdesac, Lewis cast Dekin Carney, a Lewiston High School drama student, in the part of Boyd; and Samantha Craig Allen, formerly of Kamiah, now living in Pendleton, Ore., to play Anna.
Lewis describes the film as “a good story, with enthusiastic actors and an uplifting message.” Lewis said, “Through comedy, I believe we can open people’s hearts and minds by making them laugh and show a scenario of yes, there are problems, but there is hope if we try together.”
The story is about the magic of remaking a family. Ferrell cites the parallel of the story’s message with the process of shooting an indie film, saying, “creating a film is creating a family.”
While in the Clearwater Valley, the group toured a variety of places, including Tunnel Pond, Dworshak Reservoir and Marla Mortimer’s “changing our lives together” equine therapy place near Clearwater. On Kamiah’s Main Street, they checked out the Teen Center, the Hub, Ace Hardware and the Hearthstone Restaurant for various scene possibilities. Sheldon Allen arranged a meeting with the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee for Lewis concerning the film.
Lewis describes the film as “ultra-low budget,” something he can fund himself. Lewis encourages people who want to learn more about the film to check out the film’s website at www.wakingupinidaho.film. The site includes a frequently asked questions section and a blog. Lewis said once he finishes the script, “we may have scenes for background actors or under-5’s (five lines or fewer).” Lewis added, if people are eager to be a part of it, contact him by email by clicking the “get in touch” button.
Lewis and Ferrell expect to take a final planning trip to the Clearwater Valley this summer, then return in September for 12-14 days of filming.
“This one has been magical,” Lewis said, referring to the great people they have met so far and how well things are coming together. Ferrell commented, “the area has beautiful places to film.”
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Idaho Highway 55 reopens with one lane
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho Highway 55 just north of Smiths Ferry reopened Wednesday to one lane of traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. after being closed for eight days from a rockslide and worries that more rocks could still fall.
Crews will be actively monitoring a rock outcropping at the site and are prepared to close the road immediately if weather or hillside conditions change, the Idaho Transportation Department said.
The agency is recommending that large vehicles like RVs and trucks pulling trailers continue to use U.S. Highway 95 as an alternate route.
ITD is developing plans to remove the outcropping that is still sitting precariously above the road.
Within the next week, the road will again be fully closed so crews can remove the outcropping. The days and times of the closures was not known as of Tuesday.
Drivers should expect 15-minute delays with one lane open.
“We want to thank the public for their patience as we respond to this rock slide,” ITD District Engineer Caleb Lakey said.
“Our ITD personnel and contractor crews have worked nights and weekends to get the road open and protect the public,” Lakey said.
“While this is a major milestone, we recognize that there is still significant effort required to resolve this issue,” Lakey said.
Large amounts of rock and dirt fell onto the roadway about 10 p.m. March 15.
The road was already reduced to one lane of traffic for a construction project at the site of the slide.
Barricades set up for the project stopped most of the rock from falling across the entire roadway, but the stretch remained closed because of worries that more rocks could fall from the cliff face, Idaho Transportation Department Public Information Officer Jake Melder said.
The slide was in a part of the hillside that would have been excavated and removed later in the project but was not yet disturbed by construction crews, Melder said.
Construction on the project resumed March 1 after a winter break. The project will straighten curves in the road and create ditches and guardrails for about a mile.
After the slide is cleared, Idaho Highway 55 at the site will return to its previous schedule of being closed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and alternating one-way traffic during other hours.
One lane of alternating traffic with no full closures will begin in June.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday