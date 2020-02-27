A two-week candidate filing period begins Monday for various state, federal and county political offices in Idaho.

All 105 House and Senate positions in the Idaho Legislature are up for election this year. So are all local party precinct positions, a handful of county positions and three of the state’s four congressional seats.

Individuals interested in the legislative and precinct positions file their candidacy forms with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The county candidates file with their county clerk.

The filing period begins Monday morning and ends March 13 at 5 p.m.

Specific positions that are up for election in north central Idaho this year, with the name of the incumbent, include:

Federal

U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District: Russ Fulcher

U.S. Senate: Jim Risch

Idaho Legislature

District 5, Latah and Benewah counties: Sen. David Nelson, Rep. Bill Goesling, Rep. Caroline Troy

District 6, Nez Perce and Lewis counties: Sen. Dan Johnson, Rep. Thyra Stevenson, Rep. Mike Kingsley

District 7, Idaho, Clearwater, Shoshone counties and a small corner of Bonner County: Sen. Carl Crabtree, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Rep. Paul Shepherd

Clearwater County

County commissioner, District 1: Mike Ryan

County commissioner, District 2: John Smith

Prosecutor: E. Clayne Tyler

Sheriff: Chris Goetz

Idaho County

County commissioner, District 1: Skip Brandt

County commissioner, District 2: Mark Frei

Prosecutor: Kirk MacGregor

Sheriff: Doug Giddings

Latah County

County commissioner, District 1: Kathie LaFortune

County commissioner, District 2: Tom Lamar

Prosecutor: Bill Thompson

Sheriff: Richard Skiles

Lewis County

County commissioner, District 1: Greg Johnson

County commissioner, District 2: Justin McLeod

Prosecutor: Zachary Pall

Sheriff: Jason Davis

Nez Perce County

County commissioner, District 1: Don Beck

County commissioner, District 2: Doug Havens

Prosecutor: Justin Coleman

Sheriff: Joe Rodriguez

Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.

