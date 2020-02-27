A two-week candidate filing period begins Monday for various state, federal and county political offices in Idaho.
All 105 House and Senate positions in the Idaho Legislature are up for election this year. So are all local party precinct positions, a handful of county positions and three of the state’s four congressional seats.
Individuals interested in the legislative and precinct positions file their candidacy forms with the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. The county candidates file with their county clerk.
The filing period begins Monday morning and ends March 13 at 5 p.m.
Specific positions that are up for election in north central Idaho this year, with the name of the incumbent, include:
Federal
U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District: Russ Fulcher
U.S. Senate: Jim Risch
Idaho Legislature
District 5, Latah and Benewah counties: Sen. David Nelson, Rep. Bill Goesling, Rep. Caroline Troy
District 6, Nez Perce and Lewis counties: Sen. Dan Johnson, Rep. Thyra Stevenson, Rep. Mike Kingsley
District 7, Idaho, Clearwater, Shoshone counties and a small corner of Bonner County: Sen. Carl Crabtree, Rep. Priscilla Giddings, Rep. Paul Shepherd
Clearwater County
County commissioner, District 1: Mike Ryan
County commissioner, District 2: John Smith
Prosecutor: E. Clayne Tyler
Sheriff: Chris Goetz
Idaho County
County commissioner, District 1: Skip Brandt
County commissioner, District 2: Mark Frei
Prosecutor: Kirk MacGregor
Sheriff: Doug Giddings
Latah County
County commissioner, District 1: Kathie LaFortune
County commissioner, District 2: Tom Lamar
Prosecutor: Bill Thompson
Sheriff: Richard Skiles
Lewis County
County commissioner, District 1: Greg Johnson
County commissioner, District 2: Justin McLeod
Prosecutor: Zachary Pall
Sheriff: Jason Davis
Nez Perce County
County commissioner, District 1: Don Beck
County commissioner, District 2: Doug Havens
Prosecutor: Justin Coleman
Sheriff: Joe Rodriguez
