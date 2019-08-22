Idaho’s two-week candidate filing period begins Monday, with nearly 100 mayoral and city council seats up for election in the north-central region this year.
Anyone interested in running for office can pick up a declaration of candidacy form from their local city clerk, or from the Latah County elections office. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
Dozens of school board, cemetery, fire and recreation district positions are open as well.
The following municipal offices — including the names of the incumbents, who may or may not seek reelection — are up for grabs this year. Unless otherwise noted, all positions have four-year terms:
CLEARWATER COUNTY
Elk River
City Council: Rick Trott, Tena Williams
Orofino
Mayor: Ryan Smathers
City Council: Jennifer Dunaway, Don Gardner, Josh Tilley
Pierce
Mayor: Trevor Sparrow
City Council (two four-year, two two-year terms): Dennis McCollum, Jeff Root, Mike Vaughan, Kim Ward
Weippe
City Council: Sheila Barteaux, Mel Traylor
IDAHO COUNTY
Cottonwood
City Council (two four-year, one two-year term): Jack Duman, Don Munkers, Linda Nida
Ferdinand
Mayor: Vacant
City Council: Judy Forsman, Maria Imhoff
City Council (two-year term): Vacant
Grangeville
City Council: Amy Farris, Pete Lane, Michael Peterson
Kooskia
Mayor: Charlotte Schilling
City Council: Don Coffman, Martin Stettler
Riggins
City Council: Gary Miller, Carolyn Friend
Stites
City Council: Vicki Coons, Carol Howe
White Bird
City Council: Janis Comrie
LATAH COUNTY
Bovill
Mayor: Vacant
City Council: Rex Cromer, Diane Holt, vacant
Deary
Mayor: John Henderson
City Council: Chris House, Christy Sanderson
Genesee
City Council: Ryan Banks, Nyla Roach
Juliaetta
Mayor: Richard Groseclose
City Council: Wendi Dodge, Vickie Witt
City Council (two-year term): Eric McDowell
Kendrick
Mayor (two-year term): Vacant
City Council: Sarah Miles, Paul Rush
City Council (two-year term): Denise Behler
Moscow
City Council: Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo, Anne Zabala
Onaway
Mayor: Ellis Bryngelson
City Council: Marlinda Hendershott, Kenny Owens
Potlatch
Mayor: David Brown
City Council: Joan Bender, Charles Johnson
Troy
Mayor: Ken Whitney Jr.
City Council: Bill Abbott, Paul Groseclose
LEWIS COUNTY
Craigmont
Mayor: Roger Riggers
City Council: Keith Hall, Rick Samsel
Kamiah
City Council: Paul Schlader, Bob West
Nezperce
Mayor: Steve Bateman
City Council: Tyler Nelson, Jim Zenner
Reubens
City officials could not be reached regarding which positions are on the ballot this year.
Winchester
Mayor: Miriam Youngren
City Council: DeeDee Morris
City Council (two-year term): John Lawson
NEZ PERCE COUNTY
Culdesac
Mayor: Robert Sharp
City Council: Larry Abele, Joanne Schetzle
Lapwai
Mayor: Antonio Smith
City Council: Jim Mahuron, Taricia Moliga
Lewiston
City Council: Jim Kleeburg, Cari Miller, Ged Randall
Peck
Mayor: Nancy Greene
City Council: Elizabeth Crow, Scott Greene