Idaho’s two-week candidate filing period begins Monday, with nearly 100 mayoral and city council seats up for election in the north-central region this year.

Anyone interested in running for office can pick up a declaration of candidacy form from their local city clerk, or from the Latah County elections office. The filing period ends at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

Dozens of school board, cemetery, fire and recreation district positions are open as well.

The following municipal offices — including the names of the incumbents, who may or may not seek reelection — are up for grabs this year. Unless otherwise noted, all positions have four-year terms:

CLEARWATER COUNTY

Elk River

City Council: Rick Trott, Tena Williams

Orofino

Mayor: Ryan Smathers

City Council: Jennifer Dunaway, Don Gardner, Josh Tilley

Pierce

Mayor: Trevor Sparrow

City Council (two four-year, two two-year terms): Dennis McCollum, Jeff Root, Mike Vaughan, Kim Ward

Weippe

City Council: Sheila Barteaux, Mel Traylor

IDAHO COUNTY

Cottonwood

City Council (two four-year, one two-year term): Jack Duman, Don Munkers, Linda Nida

Ferdinand

Mayor: Vacant

City Council: Judy Forsman, Maria Imhoff

City Council (two-year term): Vacant

Grangeville

City Council: Amy Farris, Pete Lane, Michael Peterson

Kooskia

Mayor: Charlotte Schilling

City Council: Don Coffman, Martin Stettler

Riggins

City Council: Gary Miller, Carolyn Friend

Stites

City Council: Vicki Coons, Carol Howe

White Bird

City Council: Janis Comrie

LATAH COUNTY

Bovill

Mayor: Vacant

City Council: Rex Cromer, Diane Holt, vacant

Deary

Mayor: John Henderson

City Council: Chris House, Christy Sanderson

Genesee

City Council: Ryan Banks, Nyla Roach

Juliaetta

Mayor: Richard Groseclose

City Council: Wendi Dodge, Vickie Witt

City Council (two-year term): Eric McDowell

Kendrick

Mayor (two-year term): Vacant

City Council: Sarah Miles, Paul Rush

City Council (two-year term): Denise Behler

Moscow

City Council: Jim Boland, Kathryn Bonzo, Anne Zabala

Onaway

Mayor: Ellis Bryngelson

City Council: Marlinda Hendershott, Kenny Owens

Potlatch

Mayor: David Brown

City Council: Joan Bender, Charles Johnson

Troy

Mayor: Ken Whitney Jr.

City Council: Bill Abbott, Paul Groseclose

LEWIS COUNTY

Craigmont

Mayor: Roger Riggers

City Council: Keith Hall, Rick Samsel

Kamiah

City Council: Paul Schlader, Bob West

Nezperce

Mayor: Steve Bateman

City Council: Tyler Nelson, Jim Zenner

Reubens

City officials could not be reached regarding which positions are on the ballot this year.

Winchester

Mayor: Miriam Youngren

City Council: DeeDee Morris

City Council (two-year term): John Lawson

NEZ PERCE COUNTY

Culdesac

Mayor: Robert Sharp

City Council: Larry Abele, Joanne Schetzle

Lapwai

Mayor: Antonio Smith

City Council: Jim Mahuron, Taricia Moliga

Lewiston

City Council: Jim Kleeburg, Cari Miller, Ged Randall

Peck

Mayor: Nancy Greene

City Council: Elizabeth Crow, Scott Greene

Tags

Recommended for you