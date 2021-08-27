Candidates seeking a position on the Lewiston School Board have two opportunities to win a seat this fall.
Those interested in the open positions can file their declaration of candidacy and petition of candidacy forms with the Nez Perce County clerk before applications close at 5 p.m. next Friday.
Voters will choose the school board’s next two members Nov. 2 in the county’s general election. Both terms begin Jan. 1.
The school board consists of five volunteer members who serve staggered six-year terms. The two open seats are currently filled by Staci Baldwin and longtime President Brad Rice.
Information about the positions and application instructions can be found on the school district’s website at lewistonschools.net. Questions can be directed to school board Clerk Leann Hubbard at (208) 748-3040 or Nez Perce County Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Weeks at (208) 799-3020.