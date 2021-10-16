Fighting the battle of fall

Taylor Grossi, of Lewiston, fights the wind Friday as she works to blow the fallen leaves off the sidewalks outside of the Walla Walla Community College Clarkston branch. Temperatures are expected to reach highs in the mid-70s in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley this weekend, according to the forecast on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

