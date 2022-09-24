Fifty years later, high school reunion inspires gratefulness

Let me just say, when it comes to attending one’s 50th high school class reunion it is a really, really good idea to have name tags.
First thought: What am I doing here with all these old people?
Let me just say, when it comes to attending one’s 50th high school class reunion it is a really, really good idea to have name tags.
First thought: What am I doing here with all these old people?
I look around the room at these gray or bald heads and I think: Did they send their grandparents?
But then, when I compare my own graduation picture to what I look like now, I realize that without that name tag I wouldn’t even recognize myself.
People say that, on average, everybody who is headed to a class reunion wants to lose at least 12 pounds. In our case that goal apparently failed. We look more like a gathering of Berenstain bears getting ready to go into winter hibernation.
It doesn’t take long, however, to begin to recognize people. Somehow, through that patina of a half-century of life’s joys and sorrows, the faces of those 18-year-old kids eager to plunge into the world with zest begin to emerge.
Oh yes, here’s Jeri, Bill, Pete, Gary, Debbie, Debbie, Debbie and Jill. (Debbie was a popular name back in the day. Guess you can’t say that about the classes these days.)
And there’s that guy I had such a crush on when I was in high school. Looking at him now I’m just glad somebody else got him. It’s good to catch up, though — I’ll just not mention some of the embarrassing moments of 50 years ago and maybe he won’t remember, either.
At our recent class reunion, we invited some of the teachers we had in high school. Fresh out of college, back then they were the voices of authority, although some of us (yours truly, included) strained the limits of authority as far as we could. Now, 50 years later, we realize that these teachers were, and still are, barely older than we were. We could be chums with some of these folks now. What high school senior would even think about having a beer at the local pub with his or her high school math teacher?
People often have reservations about returning to a class reunion. Not all memories are good ones; some relationships are so broken there’s no way you want to be in the same room with these people.
But time shifts everyone’s perspective. Class reunions are like a mirror in which one can see fairly clearly how much things have changed in a lifetime. Lots of good memories but plenty of pain and losses, too. And it’s funny that when you put all these things together in the same room with a group of people who all used to be so young and who have their own share of joys and sorrows, and mix it all together, you come up with one common element:
Gratefulness.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.