Fifty years later, high school reunion inspires gratefulness

Tribune columnist Kathy Hedberg recently participated in her 50th Council High School class of 1972 reunion.

 Courtesy photo

Let me just say, when it comes to attending one’s 50th high school class reunion it is a really, really good idea to have name tags.

First thought: What am I doing here with all these old people?

Tags

