Field, forest fires keep crews busy

The U.S. Forest Service issued a red flag warning Saturday around the Shissler Fire 2 miles south of Red River near Elk City because of a cold front passing through the area, bringing the potential for gusty, westerly winds, while crews quickly extinguished a field fire north of Moscow.
Breezy west-to-northwest winds are expected to continue today as the cold air mass settles over the region, according to a news release from the Forest Service. Possible light precipitation may occur Monday, along with normal seasonal temperatures.
Temporary flight restrictions are in effect around the Shissler Fire area, which also applies to unmanned aircraft, such as drones.
The Shissler Fire has burned about 2,594 acres and is 10 percent contained, the news release said. Crews have been working on prevention activities around the Red River Corrals, and are working on the fire line and fuel break along the 505 Trail. Fire behavior has been moderated by cooler temperatures, although the winds that were expected Saturday may have caused increased fire activity.
No structures have been lost, but private property, structures and infrastructure along Hot Springs Road and Red River Hot Springs are threatened because of the fire. Several trails, roads and campgrounds have been closed for public safety.
The Marion Fire, six miles southeast of Powell on the Lochsa-Powell Ranger District, remains at about 120 acres. Other fires in the Powell portion of the Lochsa Ranger District include the Warm Springs Fire at 60 acres; the Sponge Fire at 40 acres; the Mocus Fire at about five acres; and Beaver and Colt Lake fires, at approximately one acre each.
Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest fire information is available online at www.facebook.com/NPCLwNFs.
The fire north of Moscow on Foothill Road, near milepost 349 on U.S. Highway 95, was reported at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, according to a Moscow Fire Department official.
Crews from the Potlatch Rural Fire District, along with firefighters from Moscow, Genesee, Troy and Whitman County rural fire districts, also joined in battling the blaze, which scorched about 40 acres before it was extinguished.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and the investigation is continuing.