GRANGEVILLE—Heavy rains and giant hail swelled the waters of Fiddle Creek, about six miles north of the Time Zone bridge near Riggins Friday night, triggering a mud and rock slide that blocked U.S. Highway 95 from New Meadows to Grangeville.
Megan Sausser, spokeswoman for the Idaho Department of Transportation, said Saturday afternoon crews were working to reopen the highway at least to one lane. By 7:01 p.m. Saturday, the transportation department announced on its website that a single line of traffic had reopened between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road. A pilot car was leading traffic through the mudslide area.
Crops and land around the Fiddle Creek Fruit and Hardware store at the mouth of Fiddle Creek were inundated by the mudslide, said Jim Rupp, owner of the business.
“It’s a mess. It’s a very unbelievable mess,” Rupp said Saturday. “It hit us last night, hailing and raining and blowing hail as big as eggs.”
Rupp said nobody was injured in the storm, but he might have lost livestock and crops.
“We may be missing a few animals. We’re short a few calves,” Rupp said. “Three pigs got out and I don’t know where they are. Anyway, the crops are all gone. It’s just one of those deals. The peaches are all on the ground; the apples are all on the ground. The tomato field is completely out of sight covered with boulders and mud. And the strawberry patches are gone. You can’t even see where they were. It’s a terrible mess.”
Crews from the Idaho Department of Transportation, Idaho State Police and the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office labored throughout Saturday, diverting traffic and working to clear the debris from Idaho’s only north-south arterial. Mud was reported over the roadway in six or eight places.
Tour buses, trucks and all other traffic were being turned around at New Meadows and Lake Road, about six miles south of Grangeville.
Sausser said the slide was about 200 feet long and about 4 feet deep. Crews were called out Friday night after the mudslide happened, but were delayed in starting to work because downed power lines made the area too unsafe to approach, Sausser said. Idaho County Power and Light workers were called in to repair the downed power lines.
“We cannot have our workers put at risk by going in where there are downed power lines,” she said.
Some traffic accidents were reported early on, but Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings said Saturday there had been no injuries caused by the mudslide. Evacuations also had been reported, but Giddings said nobody had been removed from their homes.
“The water is still running across the road,” Giddings said. “It’s not like mud; it’s like a river. It’s the same color as a Hershey bar.”
Giddings said several tractors and other large equipment was on the scene trying to clear the debris Saturday.
Sausser said work crew made some progress on the mudslide by Saturday afternoon, “but it’s currently raining and if we get precipitation all at once it could undo the work we just did.”
Sausser said the concern was not only getting the mud off the highway “but also making sure the ditches and the creek itself could handle more precipitation without blowing out.”
The National Weather Service warned of flash floods and severe rainstorms throughout Saturday in the Salmon River, Riggins, White Bird and Grangeville area.Today’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms early, with high temperatures ranging from 67 to 80 degrees.
