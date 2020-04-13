Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just call a phone number and tell someone your problems?
That’s the idea behind a new service, the L-C Emotional Support Line, established by Lewis-Clark State College’s social work program last month.
Inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and run by the school’s social work students, the help line seeks to answer questions those in the community might have, such as where to find a food pantry or how to apply for unemployment. And if a caller just needs someone to talk to, that’s another component of the service.
The free, confidential help line, which can be reached at (208) 792-2866, runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will remain live through May 15.
“And it’s not just for students,” said LaChelle Rosenbaum, the LCSC assistant professor overseeing the program.
So far, the line has only gotten three calls. And that lack of usage perhaps shouldn’t be too surprising.
While one in five adults lives with some form of mental illness, only about 40 percent of those suffering seek help, said Fayth Dickenson, chairwoman of Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest.
“If you think about that in terms of mental illness as an illness, if only 40 percent of people with cancer were getting treatment, that would not be acceptable to us,” Dickenson said, “so we need to think about (mental health) from the same perspective.”
It’s not just a matter of perspective that prevents people from seeking mental health resources.
Steve Button, a longtime social worker who works with Dickenson’s nonprofit, noted that Idaho ranks near the bottom of the country in spending on mental health resources, often making it hard for people to find or afford a counselor.
“I think (it would help) if people knew they could just call a number,” Button said.
There are several other local help lines, in addition to the college’s service (see breakout). One of those is the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, which gets between 30 to 40 calls per day.
John Reusser, the director of that Boise-based hotline, said it doesn’t work to compare his organization’s call volume to LCSC’s.
“About the only similarity is the act of supportive listening that’s provided and resource referrals,” Reusser said.
When someone calls the LCSC help line, they are asked to leave a message. A transcription of that message is then sent by a school staff member to one of the student social workers who are on call. All the students know about the caller is a first name; they don’t even know the caller’s phone number.
Just like someone doesn’t need to be suicidal to call a suicide hotline, a person doesn’t need to be in need of any specific resources to call LCSC’s help line.
LCSC senior Rose Jackson took one of the calls for her school’s help line. It was from a college student worried about adapting to online classes.
Jackson said she advised the student to “maintain self-care” by finding something they like to do, whether it be exercise or meditation.
“You can’t pour from an empty cup,” Jackson told the caller.
Junior Ben Gerthung took one of the other calls. His was from a man who felt worried about getting the coronavirus at his job.
“The person I spoke to, it sounded like it was nice to be listened to and validated and have their feelings reciprocated,” Gerthung said.
Like Jackson, Gerthung also offered tips on self-care. That can be particularly helpful when facing tough times, said Dr. Jamie Derrick, an associate clinical professor in the department of psychology at the University of Idaho.
“During times like this, we have to make sure that we tend to our human needs,” Derrick said. “Eating well, sleeping well — those can give us the ability to be resilient.”
Button hopes the college’s help line will be another tool people can use to cope with whatever hardships they’re facing.
“It’s OK to ask for help,” he said. “It’s OK to get support.
“And now, more than at any time I can imagine in my history, this would be the time for people to reach out and seek that.”
Local resources
l LCSC Emotional Support Line: (208) 792-2866
l YWCA of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley: (208) 746-9655
l Alternatives to Violence on the Palouse: (877) 334-2887
l Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: (208) 398-4357
l Idaho COVID-19 Hotline: (888) 330-3010
l Washington COVID-19 Hotline: (800) 525-0127
l Quality Behavioral Health: (509) 758-3341
l Optum Idaho Crisis Line (for Medicaid members): (855) 202-0973