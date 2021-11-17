The four-day Festival of Trees will start this evening at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The first event is the Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony at 7 tonight. It will be followed by Community Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; a meet and greet with providers and executives from Tri-State Memorial Hospital at 6 p.m. Friday; and the hybrid gala at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets for Friday’s meet and greet are $20 and can be purchased at tristatehospital.org/fot. Admission is free for all other events.
During the hybrid gala, registered guests can bid on 10 large trees and other packages, and there will also be silent auction items.
All of the proceeds from Festival of Trees will benefit Tri-State Memorial Hospital.