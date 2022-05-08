Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
COLFAX — Fentanyl disguised as common pharmaceuticals is flooding Whitman County and leading to a rise in crime.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drastic rise in the last year.
And Sheriff Brett Myers is concerned with the rise; he said a “tidal wave of fentanyl” is hitting the county.
According to the sheriff, the circulation of “Mexies” here began its climb after a bill reducing law enforcement capabilities passed the Legislature on Feb. 25, 2021.
The new law changed the conviction process and prohibited charges until a third arrest of an individual for drug possession, he said.
Rather than arresting someone for felony drug possession, officers are required to refer an individual for drug treatment until a third arrest. On the third arrest, the person in possession may only be charged with a misdemeanor, under the law.
“Right now, it’s pretty safe for people to do drugs,” Myers said. “If we go back to 2019, we had very few fentanyl tablets to detect. In 2021, we were up over 750 tablets.
“We are already at that level alone this year. We see a tidal wave of fentanyl. We are already well over 1,000 fentanyl pills seen at our regional task force level.”
Disguised as a small blue pill, the sheriff’s office reports the tablets look nearly identical to oxycontin and are pressed in an unsafe and unmonitored environment.
Because of this, the amount of fentanyl in each tablet varies to extreme amounts, he said.
“Essentially, they are counterfeit pills, but sold as ‘Mexies,’ ” he said. “They are a super high powerful opioid and are believed to be 100 times more powerful than morphine.
“They aren’t made in a pharmacy, they are pressed. Most of the Mexies we are getting in our area are coming from Spokane or the Tri-Cities and they are headed everywhere.”
Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney Denis Tracy said the pills are “outrageously deadly and unpredictable.”
“Some pills contain a lot of fentanyl and others not so much. If it’s too much, someone can die,” he said. “I have two worries: One is that it’s so outright deadly that more and more people are going to overdose and die. It is so easy to overdose on.
“No. 2, with it just being another viciously addictive drug, it leads directly to an increase in property crime.”
— Olivia Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
Majority of McCall council leans to keeping alcohol ban in city parks
MCCALL — The six-year ban on alcoholic beverages in lakefront parks in McCall during the Fourth of July should be lifted this year, the McCall City Council was told last week.
McCall Police Chief Justin Williams and McCall Parks and Recreation Director Kurt urged the council to allow alcohol in city park for the first time since 2015.
“This was never intended to be continued and never stopped,” Williams said of the ban, which applies to Legacy Park, Art Roberts Park, Davis Beach Park, Brown Park and Rotary Park.
The ban has been credited by city officials for reducing complaints of rowdy young adults, nudity, profanity and drug and alcohol abuse during celebrations prior to 2016.
“It had previously been basically a spring break-type atmosphere within the city,” Williams said. “Calls for service exceeded our expectations, our capacities and our ability to respond.”
Williams, who retires on May 31, said he now feels comfortable lifting the ban because holiday visitors now are mostly families instead of rowdy college-age adults.
However, a majority of council members said they still favored the ban.
Mayor Bob Giles and council members Julie Thrower and Lyle Nelson all spoke in favor of continuing the ban.
Council member Mike Maciaszek was absent from last Thursday’s meeting, but told The Star-News he also supports continuing the ban.
Only council member Colby Nielsen agreed with the recommendation by Williams and Wolf.
“I’ve been against the alcohol ban since its inception,” Nielsen said. “I don’t see any reason to keep instating the alcohol ban.”
The council decided to seek public comment on the topic, and ordered an online survey posted through May 15 at surveymonkey.com/r/2YXHT6B.
Thrower and Nelson worried lifting the ban could undo the culture change and bring rowdy young adults back to McCall to celebrate the holiday.
“Why not just leave it and then not have to worry about the culture changing back?” Thrower said.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday