Felony charges against a Lewiston man were dismissed when a judge found his alleged actions did not meet the definition of stalking.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert dismissed a stalking charge and a persistent violator charge, both felonies, against Andrew D. Brown following a preliminary hearing last week. Brown was arrested for stalking and burglary Jan. 2 and issued no contact and civil protection orders requiring him not to interact with or go within 300 feet of the alleged victim. He was arrested again Jan. 9 after allegedly driving past the protected person’s home and sending her a Facebook friend request.
In a preliminary hearing, Seubert said the state was not able to show the friend request came from an account established by Brown and that driving past the victim’s home did not rise to the level of stalking. Seubert revoked a court-ordered $200,000 bond in the case. Brown was released on a previously posted bond of $70,000 associated with the Jan. 2 charges and faces a Feb. 14 preliminary hearing in that case.