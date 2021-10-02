NEZPERCE — The standing rule for 4-H Cloverbud members — those age 7 and younger — is that the animals they show at the county fair must not outweigh the kids themselves.
That’s why a half-dozen Cloverbud participants at Friday’s fitting-and-showing contest at the Lewis County Fair here were showing miniature goats. These animals, not much larger than a stuffed toy, certainly seemed to match their handlers’ size. But goats are feisty, and the youngsters struggled to get their critters to behave in the show ring.
Kortnee Meacham, 7, of Nezperce, toppled into the sawdust as her miniature goat, Lupe, made a bolt for the gate but was, fortunately, cut off at the pass by a nearby adult.
Eileen Rowan, of Orofino, who was judging the contest, chuckled at the comical efforts of the goatherds to hang on to their beasts.
“I thought they were really good,” Rowan said, smiling. “But, basically, for Cloverbuds, it’s pretty easy to judge, because they’re all going to get their Cloverbud ribbon.”
Rowan said the goats, mostly Nigerian dwarfs or miniature Boers, had good quality.
“We’re looking at they’ve been cleaned, and they have a straight back, straight legs, good conformation,” Rowan said. “The quality is really good, and some of them are pretty little goats, and they’ll grow up and it will be interesting to see how the conformation changes as they grow up. But they all should be good show goats.”
Back at the holding pen following the show, Kortnee said she likes Lupe, even when she’s a little hard to handle.
“I think she’s pretty good,” Kortnee said. “I like her.”
Asked if she will choose to raise a miniature goat again next year she answered: “I want to, but I don’t know if my mom will let me.”
At the other end of the spectrum, Mason Dove, 14, of Nezperce, was preparing his 1,100-pound steer, Justin, for the fitting-and-showing contest.
Dove, who said he’s been a 4-H member since he was about 6, said it takes time and effort to manage an animal 10 times his weight, but it’s a skill he’s been practicing for years.
“You just have to make sure you work with them,” Dove said. “Get them tamed down properly, and it definitely helps you in the long run.”
He started out in 4-H raising rabbits but quickly switched to steers and has been raising them ever since. Once in awhile, he said, he’s gotten hold of a wild one, but Justin “is super friendly. Hopefully he’ll be good for me today in the fitting and showing.”
Dove displays a stockman’s knowledge borne of many years of hard work and experience and said the key to handling a steer is: “know your animals, what they’re capable of, and especially, if you know them personally, just keep them checked back. And try to work with them — not against them.”
Zoey Roemer, 11, of Kamiah, was scrubbing down her lamb, Willie, before trotting him before the judges. This was Roemer’s first year in 4-H and she said she liked the lamb project, even though it was hard work.
“It’s super fun,” she said. “And I like how (Willie is) clean after.”
Being a 4-H member, also, is enjoyable, she said.
“I get to meet new people and spend time with my family and with my animals.”
But she admitted she was a little nervous Friday about showing in front of the judges.
“Because it’s my first year, and my sheep only likes to follow me,” she said. “He doesn’t like to keep his legs square.”
Lewis County Fair Queen Cheyanne Brown, 18, of Craigmont, is a National FFA Organization member who is showing a market goat this year.
Presiding over the fair the past year, Brown said, has been a challenge with the restrictions she and the other royalty have run into because of COVID-19.
“It’s been an eventful year, definitely, with COVID kind of slowing down and then starting back up,” she said. “It’s changed our year a lot.”
Brown said the girls planned to attend all the usual events where local royalty appear, but some of them were canceled at the last minute.
“So we’ve had to just overcome any boundaries that we’ve had,” she said. But I’ve had a great time with the three girls that I’ve worked with. And our adviser was amazing.”
The most fun part of being fair queen, she said, was seeing all the little girls who ran up to her to give her a hug or exclaim over her beauty.
“So that’s like a little girl’s dream when you’re growing up,” Brown said. “And having all the little girls looking at you. So I finally got that dream fulfilled.”
Today’s activities begin with breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Legion Hall and 4-H livestock quality judging contests starting at 9 a.m. A soup and pie luncheon will be served at the Legion Hall from noon to 1 p.m. followed by the fair parade at 1 p.m. A wool spinning demonstration will be held at the Eller Building at 2:30 p.m., and the 4-H/FFA livestock auction begins at 5 p.m. A barn dance will be held from 9 -11 p.m.
Sunday includes animal pickup and removal of exhibits from the barns and exhibit halls.
