Feeding frenzy

Emery Sly, 3, watches ducks fight over a piece of bread while her mother, Amanda Sly, reaches in for another piece while, in the foreground, a seagull chases after a duck at the Kiwanis Park ponds in Lewiston on Thursday.

 August Frank/Tribune

