The city of Lewiston is asking the public to share its comments on Lewiston Community Park, a 187-acre project that city officials are planning to build in the Lewiston Orchards.
A master plan design for the park has been completed and can be seen at bit.ly/3JFeBuw. The public survey on the project can be found at bit.ly/37PsjO4.
The focal point of the park will be a community gathering place with a two-tiered plaza, trellised promenade, courtyard spaces, performance stages, and places to sit and congregate, according to a city news release. There also are plans for a splash pad, playground, Little League baseball complex, adult softball complex, RV park, amphitheater, multipurpose field, sand volleyball courts, two smaller playgrounds, a bike park and paved trails for pedestrians
The public survey opened Monday and will close May 11.