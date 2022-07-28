Feds choose Idaho for nuke test reactor

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2018 photo, hot cell operators Dawnette Hunter, left, and Scot White manipulate radioactive material from behind 4-foot-thick leaded glass at the Hot Fuel Examination Facility at the Idaho National Laboratory about 50 miles west of Idaho Falls, Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy has selected Idaho as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors. The Energy Department on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR. (AP Photo/Keith Riddler,File)

 AP Keith Riddler

BOISE — Idaho has been selected as the site for a proposed nuclear test reactor that would dramatically reduce the time needed to develop nuclear fuels and components for a new generation of nuclear reactors that could help reduce global warming, the U.S. Department of Energy said Wednesday.

The Energy Department said it selected its 890-square-mile site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory to build the Versatile Test Reactor, or VTR.

Tags

Recommended for you