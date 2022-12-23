An official with FedEx responded Thursday to customer complaints that several packages in the Peck-Orofino area had been deposited by a central stop sign and not delivered to their homes.

Meredith Miller, manager of external communications of FedEx Ground services, said in a prepared message that FedEx Ground “is committed to safely and reliably delivering millions of packages a day during the busy holiday season. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation and are taking steps to ensure packages are delivered to the recipients’ designated location as road conditions allow.

