An official with FedEx responded Thursday to customer complaints that several packages in the Peck-Orofino area had been deposited by a central stop sign and not delivered to their homes.
Meredith Miller, manager of external communications of FedEx Ground services, said in a prepared message that FedEx Ground “is committed to safely and reliably delivering millions of packages a day during the busy holiday season. We offer our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by this situation and are taking steps to ensure packages are delivered to the recipients’ designated location as road conditions allow.
“We encourage customers with questions about their shipments to contact customer service by visiting fedex.com.”
The message came in response to several complaints the Lewiston Tribune received earlier this week from people in the Peck-Orofino area. Customers said they had tried in vain to contact FedEx to find out why their packages — some of which contained expensive animal pharmaceuticals, pet food, home appliances and other items — had not been delivered to their homes. For several weeks the packages had been dropped off at a stop sign sometimes several miles away from the recipients’ homes.
The Tribune also tried to contact FedEx without luck. But after the story appeared in Wednesday’s Lewiston Tribune, a few readers contacted the newspaper with a number for the Lewiston office. A spokesperson there could not address the complaints but referred the Tribune to a media line that eventually led to the prepared message from Miller.