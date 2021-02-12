Demand for package delivery has grown so much since the coronavirus pandemic started that FedEx Ground is seeking an expansion of its Lewiston operations.
Westmoreland Co. has asked the Port of Lewiston if it can purchase 4.8 vacant acres adjacent to FedEx Ground’s present site at 1121 Wall St. in Lewiston for $731,808. The proposal was discussed at a Thursday port commission meeting.
FedEx Ground leases its site near the Nez Perce County jail from Westmoreland Co., said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld.
The land Westmoreland Co. wants to buy now would be used for a parking lot that will be needed when FedEx Ground doubles the number of employees working in the building and adds van drivers, said Jada Leo, president of Westmoreland Co. in Huntsville, Ala., who joined the meeting by Zoom.
An expansion would be added to the back side of the existing Lewiston FedEx Ground building, but no information has yet been submitted to the port about its specifications.
FedEx Ground would like the entire project to be done by Nov. 1, Leo said.
“Obviously with (COVID-19), e-commerce has essentially exploded and they are looking to expand this facility,” said Leo, who described his firm as a preferred vendor for FedEx Ground. “We are doing this exact same thing in multiple facilities all around the country.”
Port officials asked Leo if the project site could be moved north, closer to the Lewiston Hill, so that a portion of land with a river view could be saved for a tenant that had more of a direct need for it.
“We could look at that concept,” Leo said. “We weren’t really thinking about the view. We were just thinking about trying to acquire land as closely adjoining to our current property line as possible.”
The commissioners said they will continue their review of the concept and discuss it at coming meetings.
“It’s just the kind of thing that the port likes to do is see local businesses succeed and grow, preferably in place,” said Port Commission President Mike Thomason. “I know they are well-paid jobs.”
