The city of Lewiston plans to build a new bus transit center at the Lewiston Community Center with the aid of a $64,000 grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
The award was announced earlier this week and is part of a $423 million national package to improve the safety and reliability of America’s bus systems, and enhance mobility for transit riders.
Tim Barker, director of the community center, said Friday the transit center, which would be located at the west end of the parking lot near Lincoln Street, would help remove the congestion around the center’s front door for the three bus systems that operate there.
“The community center is a hub already for Lewiston Transit, (Public Transportation Benefit Area) of Clarkston and Appaloosa Express, and with the foot traffic during the day and the buses trying to fit in the front of our building, we get congestion,” Barker said. “The transit center will include enough space (for bathroom services), plus additional room to pull in and, obviously, some shelter areas out there for people transitioning from one bus to the next.”
The three bus systems at the community center serve about 400 people, six days a week. The total cost of the transit center and a timeline for its construction was not immediately available Friday, but Barker said the grant will have to be matched with funds from the city or the transit system.
“We’re happy to house all of the bus systems,” Barker said. “It’s just that it gets very congested up front and we want to make it more of a defined space.”
A spokesman for the federal agency that awarded the grant said 318 project proposals were received from around the country. Projects were ranked and places with geographical diversity and serving rural communities were placed at the top of the list.
Lewiston received the grant, the spokesman said, because it does not have a lot of other opportunities to receive such money and currently does not have any infrastructure designed specifically for transit needs.
