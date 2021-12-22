New taxilanes on the south side of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport are one of the projects the transportation hub plans to complete with $5 million it will receive over the next five years though the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The money will be funneled through the Federal Aviation Administration, which presently provides the Lewiston airport about $1 million annually for infrastructure, said Lewiston Airport Director Michael Isaacs at a Tuesday meeting of the airport authority board.
The improvements on the south side of the airport are intended to help attract aviation businesses, Isaacs said.
The airport also plans to use the money to reconstruct a taxiway that has safety issues, in addition to completing other work, he said.
“We have a lot more projects than we have money,” Isaacs said. “This is going to be a real help.”
Isaacs’ update happened at a meeting in which the airport board also approved reassigning a lease for a hangar — where board chairman Gary Peters and his wife keep vintage planes — from Young Ideas to PKE, and heard a report about commercial passenger volumes.
The lease was reassigned because Young Ideas sold the hangar to PKE, a company owned by Peters’ sister and her husband, Peters told the board.
After Peters explained why the lease needed to be reassigned, he recused himself from the discussion. Peters also abstained from the vote to reassign the lease and a second vote where the board approved a sublease from PKE to Peters.
The new sublease continues the conditions of the one it replaces and expires Oct. 31, 2031. Peters pays $2,500 per month for the 6,300-square-foot hangar, which Isaacs said is higher than other tenants.
The agreement originated in 2012 at the airport’s current rate, but has an escalation clause that raises the rate 2½ percent every five years, Isaacs said.
The board’s attorney, Thad O’Sullivan, said his understanding is the sublease for Peters grew from a concern raised by the city of Lewiston, which objected to having a board member who had a direct contractual agreement with the airport even though that had happened in the past. The city owns the airport jointly with Nez Perce County.
In other business, Isaacs told the board commercial passenger numbers have been increasing in recent months.
Year-to-date in 2021, passenger numbers are 55 percent higher than in 2020, he said. Last month, the United Denver flights that were introduced in October were running 65 percent full while Delta’s Salt Lake flights were averaging 80 percent full.
“Things are progressing,” he said.
