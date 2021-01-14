NEZPERCE — Applications for federal funds to help support food and shelter programs in Lewis County will be received until Jan. 28 at 10:30 a.m.
The county was awarded $5,600 through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The Lewis County emergency food and shelter board will distribute the funds to help expand the capacity of such programs in high-need areas around the county. A local board of volunteers will determine how the funds are to be allocated.
Applicants must be private, voluntary nonprofits or units of government and eligible to receive federal funds. They also must have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and or shelter programs; and, if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Anyone seeking more information or for an application may contact Michelle Lyons, Lewis County social service director, at (208) 937-9248.