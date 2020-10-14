The Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests were greenlighted to receive as many as years of funding to implement an ambitious project aimed at making the land more resilient to wildfire.
The two forests that cover much of the northern portion of the Blue Mountains in northeastern Oregon and southeastern Washington were awarded $2.7 million for fiscal year 2021 under the Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Program.
Going forward, they will be eligible to receive as much as $4 million per year over the next decade to implement a project that that will use a strategy of targeted forest thinning and construction of fuel breaks to restore the forest composition and structure so that fire is less explosive and some blazes can be allowed to play a natural role on the landscape.
“We would use both active treatments like mechanical thinning and commercial harvest in strategic areas and also use wildfire where we can manage it safely to thin trees and produce healthier ecosystems,” said Brian Goff, integrated vegetation staff officer for the Umatilla Forest at Pendleton, Ore.
When done, the project could treat as many as 900,000 acres, or 20 percent of the forested landscape in the northern portion of the Blues. The plan calls for old growth trees to be retained, noxious weeds to be treated and damaged riparian habitat to be restored.
Fire suppression over the last 100 years or so has allowed much of the area to grow overly dense. In addition, past logging has targeted and removed some of the more fire-tolerant species like ponderosa pine and western larch. The result is forests primed for wildfire.
Goff said much of the funding will help offset the cost of thinning those dense stands, especially where they are dominated by young trees that have no or little commercial value. The envisioned result, when combined with forest management on neighboring state, tribal and private land, is a patchwork of forest types with different age classes, densities and species composition.
“The vegetation would be more heterogeneous. There would be more opportunities to interrupt fire spreading across the landscape and (it would be) specifically set up to protect high values, so keeping wildfire out of communities and off of private lands,” Goff said.
Commercial harvest associated with the work would help supply local sawmills. Work to remove smaller trees, known as pre-commercial thinning, would be carried out by private contractors. Both are expected to help create or maintain forestry jobs in nearby communities.
Goff said three to four years of prep work required by the National Environmental Policy Act has already been completed. The rest would happen during the project.
“We will be putting more projects in the pipeline as time goe on and we have a lot of acres available now that are through (the environmental review process.)”
