The controversial move by the Trump administration to remove Endangered Species Act protections from gray wolves in the Lower 48 states will have little immediate impact in Idaho and Washington.
Wolves in the Northern Rockies Wolf Recovery Area that includes Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, a sliver of northern Utah, and the eastern thirds of Washington and Oregon have been under state management for nearly a decade.
In 2011, Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District and Sen. John Tester of Montana attached language to a spending bill that removed wolves in the area from federal protection. Idaho has held liberal hunting and trapping seasons on wolves for years and the animals continue to persist despite the state’s goal of dramatically reducing their numbers.
“It’s not going to change the way we operate,” Toby Boudreau, chief of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s wildlife bureau, said of the federal government’s decision.
The move, announced Thursday, does transition wolves from federal to state authority in the western two-thirds of the Evergreen State. However, wolves in all of Washington are protected under the state’s Endangered Species Act that does not allow the animals to be harassed, hunted or killed.
In a statement, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the agency will continue to work with partners to manage and conserve wolves and strive to meet its wolf recovery objectives. The state’s wolf management plan sets the wolf recovery threshold at 15 successful breeding pairs statewide for three consecutive years, with at least four successful breeding pairs for three consecutive years in each of the three recovery zones. The Eastern Recovery Zone is meeting that criteria, and the Northern Cascades Zone is close. But in the third zone, the Southern Cascades and Northwest Coast, there is just one pack.
It is unclear if the state will look to change any of the criteria with the absence of federal protection.
Last year, Washington Fish and Wildlife officials began to craft a plan to manage wolves once they have recovered to the point of no longer needing state or federal protection. That plan is not scheduled to be complete until 2022 or 2023.
