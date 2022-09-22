Fed hikes key interest rate again

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks at a news conference Wednesday at the Federal Reserve Board Building, in Washington. 

 AP Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Intensifying its fight against high inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate Wednesday by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a third straight time and signaled more large rate hikes to come — an aggressive pace that will heighten the risk of an eventual recession.

The Fed’s move boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008.

