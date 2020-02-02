The American Red Cross, (800) 733-2767, offers blood donation at its center at 508 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards and at scheduled drives this month, including:
PULLMAN — 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Umpqua Bank, 225 N. Grand Ave.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
MOSCOW — 11:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 and 8 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Feb. 19, St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 111 S. Jefferson St.
POMEROY — 12:30-6 p.m. Feb. 21, Church of the Nazarene, Corner of Columbia and Ninth streets.
OROFINO — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 26, Idaho Correctional Institution, 381 W. Hospital Drive.
GRANGEVILLE — Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 27, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 403 N. Boulevard St.
Information about donation opportunities through Vitalant, formerly Inland Northwest Blood Center, is available by calling (877) 258-4825.