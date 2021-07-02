Feathered friend

Jamie Hopper lets a tiny bird sit on her finger while she sat on the sand underneath the Interstate Bridge along the Greenbelt Walkway in Clarkston on Wednesday. Hopper said she found the bird struggling to get out of the water and that it couldn’t fly, so she was taking care of it for the afternoon.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

