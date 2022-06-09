The Federal Communication Commission is pursuing what it calls the “largest fine of its kind” against a Lewiston man who the agency acknowledges went astray while attempting to help firefighters during their effort to snuff a blaze near Elk River last summer.
According to a Notice of Apparent Liability of Forfeiture approved by the commission Wednesday, Jason Frawley interfered with radio communications guiding planes during efforts to suppress the 1,000-acre Johnson Fire and is seeking a $34,000 fine against the man, though a final figure in the civil proceeding has not yet been determined.
Over the course of two days in July, the agency alleges Frawley made eight unauthorized transmissions using government frequencies while identifying himself as “comm tech” and in doing so, interfered with communication between pilots and ground crews. According to the commission, interfering with such communications is prohibited by the Communications Act.
Frawley, an FCC-licensed amateur radio operator, told the Tribune he did not interfere with firefighting communications. He was at Elk River and heard firefighting personnel on the radio asking about hazards at Elk Butte, where there is telecommunications equipment including some owned by Frawley. He answered via his radio.
“The term ‘interfering’ is being misused. I was not interfering with communications. Interfering would be interrupting. That never took place,” he said. “I heard them on radio, I informed them of the hazards on the butte to help them respond to the situation better, with more information.”
An employee of the U.S. Forest Service later told Frawley to cease the communications, according to the notice. Frawley said he complied and told the employee his reason for making contact with firefighters via his radio. He was later interviewed by a Forest Service law enforcement officer at his home, where he again explained his reason for using the frequency.
An FCC spokesperson provided the Tribune with a statement saying Frawley’s intent is immaterial and that the commission pursued an investigation at the behest of the Forest Service.
“Regardless of his stated motivation, the Commission voted unanimously and on a bipartisan basis to conclude that the apparent violations cannot be overlooked, as interfering with authorized radio communications — and especially public safety related communications — is a serious violation of the law and can put lives and property at risk.”
The commission said in its notice that it considered but rejected pursuing a lesser fine.
Frawley said he had been trying to resolve the issue but the FCC stopped communicating with him in January. He did not know about the proposed fine until he was contacted by members of the media Wednesday.
“I’m just blown away, this is all news to me,” he said. “We never had any communications with the FCC about penalties or fines. I have reached out to them, they failed to get back to me.”
He declined to provide further details without first talking with his attorney.
According to the commission’s notice, Frawley has 30 days to pay the fine or submit a statement seeking to have the fine reduced or dismissed.
