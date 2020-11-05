KAMIAH — The FBI is investigating a possible homicide on the Nez Perce Reservation at a residence near Kamiah.
Officers from the agency responded Saturday to a woman’s residence outside the town. The FBI, Nez Perce Tribal Police and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office are investigating, FBI Salt Lake City Field Office spokeswoman Sandra Barker said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake City FBI’s Coeur d’Alene Resident Agency at (208) 664-5128 or the Nez Perce Tribal Police at (208) 843-7141.
“As the FBI helps to ensure safety and security in Indian Country, we remain committed to that role and responsibility,” Barker said. “The case will be vigorously and thoroughly investigated as other alleged felony crimes that fall within our jurisdiction.”
The FBI had no other comment, with Barker citing it as an ongoing investigation.