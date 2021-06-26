She was murdered 40 years ago and her killer has never been found, but the FBI refuses to call the Kristin David homicide a “cold case.”
On Friday, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Zach Schoffstall of the FBI’s Salt Lake City office announced a renewed effort to solve the case, and appealed to members of the public for help.
“We believe there are members of the community, whether they remain local or not, who have yet to come forward with information that could help us solve this case,” Schoffstall said. “If you haven’t talked to law enforcement about what you know, please come forward now. No tip is too small or insignificant.”
He acknowledged that some people who have knowledge about the case may be reluctant to come forward because of close relationships with those who may be involved, or concern for their reputation in the community. But whatever their reasons for not coming forward, Schoffstall emphasized that it is not too late to speak up.
Those who may know something about the case are asked to visit tips.fbi.gov or to call (800) CALLFBI to contact an agent.
David, a 22-year-old University of Idaho senior in 1981, disappeared near Genesee while she was bicycling from Moscow to Lewiston on U.S. Highway 95 40 years ago today. Investigators began to discover her dismembered body in garbage sacks in the Snake River near Silcott Island on July 4 that year.
Witnesses who saw David on her bicycle the day she disappeared described a white male approximately 30 years of age in a brown van who approached David on the highway. He was around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, about 180 pounds with a stocky build, a beard and red or “reddish” hair, witnesses said. An FBI news release to announce the renewed investigation said he may have changed his appearance after the crime.
Lewiston Police Department Capt. Jeff Klone said investigators believe that the unknown perpetrator may be a repeat offender who carried out other crimes against women. And Schoffstall noted that investigative techniques have evolved greatly in the four decades since David’s murder, mentioning advances in DNA testing and the relatively new practice of forensic genealogy.
Schoffstall declined to disclose whether investigators have a DNA profile of an unknown individual, typically a necessary starting point for forensic genealogical investigations. He also asked people who have previously spoken to investigators to come forward again to ensure that no evidence or information has been inadvertently misfiled or lost over the years, but added that he was unaware of any specific items that are missing.
He also mentioned the other unsolved homicides in the area during the same time period, without naming any cases. And while investigators have considered that they may be related, Schoffstall said the David case is being treated as an independent investigation.
The bureau did conduct a comprehensive review of the case files and materials in 2018 to organize them and make them more useful to the investigation, he added.
Members of several regional law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation over the years also attended the FBI’s news conference Friday at the Idaho State Police regional office in Lewiston. So did David’s older sister, Anne Mackey. She said that her sister’s murder has given her feelings of guilt, loss, anger, fear and sadness, and still causes her to cry every day. It has also weighed on her personal relationships.
But most of all, Mackey said she mourns the fact that she can’t share stories about her kids, her achievements, her wishes and dreams, her travel plans or her heartaches with her sister.
“Yes, I do miss Kris daily,” Mackey said. “I wish she was right here.”
