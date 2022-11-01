Halloween night is full of spooks and frights, but for some neighborhoods it’s more about the fun tricks and treats.
In the Lutes addition of Lewiston near Tammany View Baptist Church, trick-or-treaters come in the hundreds every year and people who live there have gotten into the Halloween spirit.
Taun and Cheryl Allman moved to the neighborhood when it was just built and have been participating in almost every Halloween for the past 26 years. Mark and Beth McKarcher moved to the area in 2010 and knew from relatives who had lived there what they were signing up for. Neighbor Austin Ash was notified of the tradition by his neighbors when he moved in two years ago.
“It’s one of my favorite nights of the year. Look at this crowd coming,” Cheryl Allman said, pausing to hand out candy for a group of kids coming for their treats.
The Allmans said they buy candy in bulk and spent more than $50 on candy. The McKarchers also stock up on candy, buying five to six bags of 150 to 250 pieces. The neighborhood can get as many as 700 to 800 trick-or-treaters, and residents hand out candy until they run out.
“We go until this is gone,” Taun Allman said, pointing to one of many bowls of candy.
“We never go all night,” Cheryl Allman said. “We always run out of candy.”
Ash started handing out candy at 4 p.m. with more than 1,000 lollipops — two and a half hours later, he had run out of candy and was handing out toys to trick-or-treaters. The Allmans also ran out candy by 7 p.m., a couple hours after beginning to hand out the treats, along with 400 hand sanitizers.
“It’s quite the commitment when you’re in this neighborhood,” Cheryl Allman said.
Mark McKarcher doesn’t know why the neighborhood was picked as the premiere trick-or-treating spot. However, he suspects that feeling safe, the many sidewalks and flatness of the neighborhood are all factors. He also said that when the tradition started, the neighborhood was new with lots of younger families.
“For some reason, it just became festive,” he said.
Over the years, standing watch at the door listening to constant doorbell ringing was too much for the candy-bearers. Now, most people wait outside, some with fire pits, fog machines, strobe lights or decorative lights to give out candy in their driveways.
Some homes have Halloween decorations in the yard with inflatable figures or cobwebs. Others have spooky scares for passersby. A few have haunted houses set up for people to walk through.
Ash decorated his house with cobwebs, inflatable ghosts and Halloween lights, and has been adding to the decor every year.
“We’re gonna up it again next year,” he said.
Most houses participate in some way.
“It’s cool that all the neighbors are a part of it,” Ash said. “All the people come up to have a good time.”
Neal and Stephanie Drury, of Lewiston, were some of the people who joined in on the fun. They found out about the Halloween neighborhood from one of Stephanie’s coworkers. It was the first time the family came with their 5½-year-old son, Lincoln.
Lincoln was dressed in a dinosaur costume he got from the store. He was having fun trick-or-treating and was planning on saving his candy rather than eating it all at once and risking a tummy ache.
Neal and Stephanie Drury were also enjoying the neighborhood. They liked the sidewalks and the safety of the area, as well as the participation from the residents.
The tradition is also starting to take root in the next generation. Kaitlynn Connerley and Saxton Wallace, of Culdesac, came with their two daughters, Blaykelee, 4, and Brynlee, 3.
The two kids were dressed as characters from the TV show “Saved by the Bell.” Brynlee’s favorite part of the evening was getting the candy. Blaykelee also liked getting some of her favorite candy: sour Skittles.
Wallace grew up in Lewiston and the Lutes addition was where he went trick-or-treating as a kid.
“It’s the best spot around the valley,” he said.
Word has gotten out about the Halloween spot, which is bringing more and more people, but the neighborhood doesn’t seem to mind the attention.
“It has a reputation,” Cheryl Allman said. “It’s a fun family night.”
“Everyone’s so happy,” Taun Allman said. “Course, you’re giving them free candy.”