Faulty electrical wiring was the cause of a four-unit apartment fire in Lewiston that killed one person and injured four others Sunday on the 400 block of Fifth Street.
Investigations by the Lewiston Fire Department and the Lewiston Police Department wrapped up Wednesday, according to Fire Chief Travis Myklebust, although the identity of the person who died in the fire has not yet been confirmed.
Fire units were dispatched Sunday afternoon to find multiple people reportedly trapped on the second floor of a building in the Normal Hill neighborhood. While crews were able to rescue two people by deploying a ladder to the second-story window of one of the units, another person found in the adjacent second-floor unit died.
The police department will release more information about the victim when the identity is confirmed.