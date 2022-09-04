Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Tuesday's Tribune.
———
POMEROY — The local grocery store, Pomeroy Foods, previously owned and operated for 34 years by Mark Schmidt, was recently purchased by Dave Swearingen and Jason Hill, of Entiat, Wash. The store will have a new name: Pomeroy Food Center.
The new owners are a father-and-son team. Swearingen is not new to the grocery retail trade: His father went into the grocery business in 1984 when he bought a store in Entiat. In 2004, Swearingen and his wife, Renee, went into business with his parents in the Entiat store, as well as a store in Coulee City.
When Pomeroy Foods went on the market, they seized the opportunity to invest in another small community.
Jason and Anna Hill, new homeowners on Vannaton Grade, will partner with father Dave Swearingen in the grocery venture. She is a licensed massage therapist, and hopes to open a studio in the near future.
“We’re excited to be here,” Swearingen said. “Owning grocery stores in small towns is what we do. We want to make more friends than money and serve the community’s needs.”
Hill, the other half of the team, and his wife, Anna, have recently purchased a home on Vannaton Grade in July. There he and his wife, who is a horsewoman, rodeo participant and a licensed massage therapist, will make their home. Anna will eventually look for a location in the retail district of Pomeroy to open a message studio, Hill noted.
“This is the largest town we have lived in,” said Hill. “For the past five years we have lived in Montana where Anna practiced her profession. She anticipates opening as soon as her license transfers to Washington.”
Swearingen will remain in Pomeroy securing all ends of the new business, eventually turning all the store’s daily operations over to the capable hands of his son. For now, Swearingen said he and his wife will commute to Entiat to check on the other stores once a week or so.
— Naomi Scoggin, East Washingtonian (Pomeroy), Thursday
Palouse Empire Fair slated for Sept. 8-11
Get ready for some good old-fashioned fun.
The Palouse Empire Fair is set for Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 8-11, and local agriculture will be on full display at the fairgrounds west of Colfax.
There will be carnival rides and games provided by Davis Northwest Shows, food and commercial vendors, animal and still-life exhibits, as well as other activities. Local 4-H and FFA members will also host a number of activities that will include livestock judging and awards.
This year, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
— Teresa Simpson, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday
