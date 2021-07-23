Second District Judge Jay Gaskill ruled Thursday that trials of the father and son accused of the January first-degree murder of Samuel Johns in Lewiston will move forward as one case.
In a written decision granting the motion of the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office to join the trials of Clyde Ewing, 43, and Demetri Ewing, 16, Gaskill said the action is proper because the charges involve a “common plan or scheme.” He also denied a peremptory motion by Clyde Ewing to sever the trials, citing case law that only allows such severance if it will be prejudicial to the defendant.
The Ewings are accused of riding their bicycles to Johns’ Seventh Avenue residence in the middle of the night on Jan. 8, invading the home while wearing dark clothing and masks, and shooting Johns to death in his living room, possibly over a dispute about stolen property. They then allegedly fled the scene. No murder weapon has been found, but the prosecution has presented evidence from video surveillance cameras that allegedly tracks two individuals from the Ewings’ Bridge Street motel room in Clarkston to the vicinity of Johns’ residence at the time of the shooting, and then back to the motel.