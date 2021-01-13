The Lewiston Police Department arrested a father and son on suspicion of first-degree murder Tuesday in Clarkston, according to a news release.
Clyde Kenneth Ewing IV, 42, and his 16-year-old son, who wasn’t named in the news release, were arrested by Lewiston officers, with help from the Clarkston Police Department and the Quad City Drug Task Force. The father was booked into the Asotin County Jail while the son was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center in Lewiston, according to the release.
A bit before 2 a.m. Friday, Samuel R. Johns, 31, was shot and killed in a house on the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston, police said. According to witnesses, two people fled the scene after Johns was shot.
Ewing and his son are suspected of traveling on bicycles from the 800 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston to the 1700 block of Seventh Avenue in Lewiston, according to the release. Lewiston police are still seeking more information or video evidence of two people riding or pushing bicycles between Lewiston and Clarkston from 12:40 a.m. to 2:14 a.m. Friday.
Police had previously said they didn’t believe the crime was random and didn’t believe the public was at risk.
The Lewiston police are asking for anyone with more information about the incident to contact Det. Brian Erickson at (208) 746-0171, or any other detective with the department.