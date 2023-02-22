A Lewiston father and son were arrested on felony drug charges following an investigation and search of their home by law enforcement.

Bruce R. Boyd, 66, was charged with felony methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and/or $15,000. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Greg Kalbfleisch last Wednesday and bond was set at $50,000. He waived his right to attorney and will represent himself.