WINCHESTER — Lewis County Coroner Perry Larson said Wednesday he is awaiting the results of an autopsy report before he can officially identify the victim of a fatal house fire Monday afternoon near Winchester.
Larson said it may be next week before he has positive identification and can release the name of the person who died.
Lewis and Nez Perce county law enforcement and firefighting officials were summoned to the scene at 3:04 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Jason Davis said when the first responder arrived to the scene, the house already was fully engulfed in flames. Two people had been living at the house; one person was treated for injuries at a nearby medical facility and released.
The second person was found dead inside the house.
The Idaho State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the scene; so far no cause of the fire has been determined.