The Lewiston Police Department has not yet released the name of the second driver involved in a fatal car accident Tuesday on Normal Hill.
Capt. Jeff Klone said Thursday the accident at the intersection of Eighth Street and Ninth Avenue remains under investigation and the names of those involved won’t be released until it is complete. Linda Dupuis, 60, of Peck, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Her name was released by Nez Perce County Coroner Joshua T. Hall.
According to a Lewiston Police Department news release issued following the accident, Dupuis’ 2015 silver Honda Civic was traveling north on Eighth Street when a 2007 blue Pontiac G6 sedan, which was traveling at a high rate of speed west on Ninth Avenue, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the Honda on the passenger’s side. The driver of the Pontiac was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.