Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A logging truck and another semitruck were involved in a head-on crash Monday morning on U.S. Highway 12 near mile marker 14, between Spalding Bridge and the highway’s junction with Idaho State Highway 3. The driver of the logging truck, Brett Sexton, 26, of St. Maries, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 2006 Kenworth log truck was traveling west on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck, according to the Idaho State Police. The two men in the Freightliner, the 50-year-old driver and a 32-year-old passenger, both of Lewiston, were taken to the hospital by a ground ambulance. The highway was closed from the time of the wreck at about 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.