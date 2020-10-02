New COVID-19 test kits that return results in as little as 15 minutes could be deployed in Idaho and Washington as early as next week.
The federal government recently purchased 150 million of the Abbott BinaxNOW test kits and is making them available to states, tribal governments and other jurisdictions.
Idaho received 35,000 of the kits Thursday, with another 530,000 are scheduled to arrive in the next three months. Washington expects to receive 149,000 in the immediate future, and as much as 2.3 million by the end of the year.
“These tests are inexpensive, simple to use, more than 95 percent accurate and give results in an astounding 15 minutes,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said during a news conference in Boise on Thursday.
Public school teachers and staff will be first in line for the kits, at least initially.
“Many long-term care facilities have already received the test,” Little said. “I’m prioritizing schools to be the primary recipients of the new rapid test. This will be a game-changer for schools. With the new tests, we can quickly determine who has or doesn’t have COVID-19, so teachers and students can get back in the classroom.”
State epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn said the test kits were designed to be used for people who are symptomatic, meaning those who show signs of having the virus. However, the federal government is also allowing them to be used for “surveillance” testing, to try to determine what percentage of a population has the virus but doesn’t exhibit symptoms.
“We’re working on the protocol for that,” she said. “We hope to get that out with the tests (next week).”
The Washington Department of Health said its first batch of 149,000 test kits will be distributed to community health centers, tribal clinics and critical access hospitals. A plan for distribution of future shipments is in development.
During Thursday’s news conference, Little indicated that Idaho would remain in Stage 4 of the state’s four-phase reopening plan for another two weeks. That’s because of the high number of new cases, a positive test rate that’s higher than what health officials would like, and hospital capacity constraints in parts of the state.
Idaho reported 513 new COVID-19 infections Thursday — the highest daily increase since Aug. 8. There were also three additional deaths. Since March, 42,561 people have tested positive for the virus and 472 have died.
That includes 18 new cases and two new deaths in north central Idaho (see related story).
Little also announced the creation of a new COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Advisory Committee, to help advise him on what steps to take once a coronavirus vaccine becomes available.
“The federal government’s goal is to provide 300 million doses of safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine, starting in January,” he said. “It’s important for Idahoans to know that enrolling providers, distributing vaccines and tracking doses are activities that aren’t new to state agencies. We do this every day at the Department of Health and Welfare for immunizations.”
However, distributing a new vaccine also involves “unprecedented new challenges,” Little said. That includes educating providers and patients, determining how to ship and handle the vaccine, prioritizing who should get it first and monitoring its effectiveness.
Idaho will submit its plan for distributing the vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control by Oct. 16.
“We don’t know when the first vaccine will be licensed in the U.S., but we want to be ready when it’s available,” Hahn said.
Initial supplies of the vaccine will likely be limited, so adults will “almost certainly” be targeted at first, since they’re more likely to suffer negative effects from the disease.
However, Hahn said there’s still a national debate about which adults should go first. Health care workers will likely be a top priority, but seniors are also “way up there.”
“The availability of a safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles in getting our lives closer to normal,” Little said.
