BOISE — A California company wants to build and operate a compact fast nuclear reactor in Idaho.
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Tuesday that it has accepted a license application submitted by Oklo Inc., to build a 1.5-megawatt reactor at the U.S. Department of Energy’s nuclear site in eastern Idaho that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.
However, the commission in a June 5 letter to the company said it would need more information on key safety and design aspects on the “first-of-a-kind submission” before beginning an overall review of the project. The timeline for that process is not clear.
The Energy Department in recent years has been eyeing fast reactor designs that backers say have the potential to use spent nuclear fuel produced by conventional nuclear power plants.
The U.S. has no permanent repository for about 77,000 tons of radioactive spent fuel, stored mainly at the commercial nuclear power plants where they were used to produce electricity.
The U.S. has also been looking at reducing greenhouse gas emissions by producing more nuclear energy, a program started during the Obama administration that continues under the Trump administration.
Fast reactors and conventional reactors each produce energy through nuclear fission. Conventional reactors slow the process, while fast reactors don’t, which presents some advantages, but also technical and safety challenges.
There are currently 95 conventional nuclear power plants in the U.S. that produce about 20 percent of the nation’s energy, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
The Energy Department had a fast reactor, the Experimental Breeder Reactor-II, operating in eastern Idaho until it was shut down in 1994 as the nation turned away from nuclear power following nuclear disasters. Pennsylvania’s Three Mile Island underwent a partial meltdown in 1979, and a reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine exploded and burned in 1986.