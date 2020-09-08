COLFAX — Cindy Curtis scooped up her granddaughter and sprinted down a gravel back road to a nearby church Monday, winning the race against a wall of flames at least 20 feet high that was heading toward her home.
Her husband got in their pickup and pulled their boat to the church lot. She left her granddaughter with a state trooper, then they both went back, grabbing garden hoses and pouring water on the blaze with their neighbors.
“We didn’t need anybody to tell us to evacuate,” she said. “It was unreal. I have never seen anything like that in my whole life. It came fast and with a fury.”
The wildfire threatened dozens of residences in Curtis’ neighborhood and elsewhere in Colfax, claiming at least two homes and a shop.
Fire officials said no one was hurt in the blaze. But it forced an untold number of the town’s residents to be displaced from their homes for more than one hour.
It was one of several wildfires that erupted in southeastern Washington and north central Idaho on Monday. Fed by high winds and dry vegetation, the blazes consumed structures in at least four communities, including Malden where it is estimated 80 percent of the homes were destroyed. (See story on Page 1B)
Curtis was among dozens of Colfax residents startled by the speed and intensity of the fire that started at 10:38 a.m. and threatened the town and Port of Whitman Business Air Center Airport before being extinguished in the afternoon, according to a news release from the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Trees and grass combusted on a ridge, where the fire destroyed three structures on the west side of town.
“We’re not at a point of calling this one contained, but we don’t have any active flame fronts,” said Tim Tingley, Colfax’s assistant fire chief late Monday afternoon.
Everyone was being allowed back into their homes other than the families whose houses had burned, Tingley said.
Fire crews from Colfax and jurisdictions such as Pullman, Spokane, Steptoe and Palouse were aided by citizens like Curtis who pitched in to help their neighbors save their homes.
“For us, we were thanking God because no one died,” Curtis said.
The fire came within a block of her home before the wind pushed it in a different direction.
Curtis assisted a family that was putting documents and pictures into a vehicle while their home was threatened by the fire that destroyed the house next door to them.
“There were no instructions (from emergency crews), because everything was happening so fast,” she said.
Just down the hill from where a home was lost, Robert Sevedge spent hours watering his deck, roof and lawn as embers from the blaze kept starting small fires on his property.
“I wasn’t going to stand here (and let) 35 years of my life go without a fight,” Sevedge said.
At one point, a large tree combusted in seconds, and the fire sounded like a freight train. He got so hot he retreated to his garage.
“I couldn’t see anything,” Sevedge said. “I was being pelted with debris.”
He credits his effort, along with the work of the many firefighters who were in his neighborhood, with saving his home.
“I feel very lucky, like emotionally lucky,” Sevedge said.
North of Sevedge and Curtis’ neighborhood, one home and one shop were lost.
The shop belonged to Florence Teitrick and her husband, longtime Colfax residents who had lived in a house next to the shop for more than 30 years.
After she evacuated Monday morning, Teitrick stood in a parking lot on Main Street, next to the town’s famed Codger Pole, unsure of what would happen next. Her daughter and son-in-law drove down from Spokane as soon as they heard about the fire.
She and her husband made a reservation at a Colfax hotel, since they weren’t sure about the condition of their house.
Friends stopped by to offer encouragement as she watched smoke and occasional flames flicker from the hillside where her home is.
“As long as the house is saved, I’m ahead of a lot of people,” she said.
Yet she was still thinking about everything in the shop that was irreplaceable. It was where she and her husband stored their grandchildren’s cribs, a cabinet from the house where they raised their children, two vintage cars and a forklift full of tools her husband accumulated during his career as a mechanic.
As difficult as it was to see the damage, Teitrick said she appreciated how hard all the firefighters worked to prevent even more devastation.
“You should have seen what they were up against,” she said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.