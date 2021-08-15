The Bedrock Fire near Lenore has claimed at least three homes and a dozen outbuildings since its start earlier this week, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.
The fire, last estimated at 9,000 acres, pushed up Bedrock Canyon and raced across up the grassy breaks and benches on the north side of the Clearwater River after starting Wednesday. It flared farther on Thursday and Friday and caused Level 3 evacuations each of those days. As it moved, it destroyed two primary homes, a secondary home and 12 outbuildings. It also damaged another home, according to a news release from the team working to suppress the blaze.
“We’re working to secure more resources to fight this fire, but crews and aircraft are in short supply across the entire nation,” said Incident Commander Josh Harvey. “If the weather forecast holds and the skies clear early next week as predicted, aircraft can attack the fire aggressively.”
By Saturday, one front of the fire had reached the Cavendish Highway, also known as Old Highway 7, by following Louse Canyon. Firefighters said Saturday morning they wanted to keep the fire from progressing farther up Bedrock Canyon or from escaping the canyons into farm fields. Fire officials could not be reached for an update Saturday evening.
The Green Ridge Fire on the Umatilla National Forest has grown to more than 32,000 acres and remains at 15 percent contained. The fire reached Oregon Butte in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area but did not damage the lookout tower there, according to Brad Pietruszka, operations section chief for the Rocky Mountain Black Team working to stop the blaze. He said the fire is moving south both in the wilderness area and along the Lick Creek Fire scare and is expected to reach the ridge that contains Mount Misery and Diamond Peak and separates the Tucannon and Wenaha river drainages.
He said the team is looking to hold the fire there but said it would be tough. With that in mind the team members are looking for places to the south where they can build contingency lines.
If weather forecasts hold, Pietruszka said that flank of the fire could turn back on itself this afternoon as a cold front moves through and winds shift direction. But the same wind could challenge lines on the northeast flank of the fire.
Fires on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest showed limited activity Saturday, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release. Air quality remained in the unhealthy category Saturday across a large area of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.