POMEROY — The Garfield County Fair theme, “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams” was amply represented at Nancy Ruark’s antique farm equipment demonstration Saturday.
Wide-eyed little kids watched as Ruark placed a couple of dried cobs of corn on an antique corn sheller that scraped the cob clean. Another machine ground the corn into smaller bits that would later be fed to chickens and birds.
“They used this hundreds of years ago, a long time ago,” Ruark explained. “The little kids who were just here, well, I thought maybe it was their great-grandparents,” who shelled and ground corn and other grain with the old equipment.
The Eastern Washington Agriculture Museum, with its two large buildings full of antique farm implements, as well as outside displays, is a big part of the annual county fair and draws spectators of all ages.
“The little kids are interested and the old folks are interested, because we get a lot (of people saying), ‘Oh, I used to drive one of those,’ ” Ruark said.
“And in the household area … I just stopped there when I was walking through and there were two women standing there and I said: ‘I have a question: how many times, when you were standing here did you say, “Oh, I remember grandma using that.” ’ And both of them said, “Several times.” ’ And I said, ‘How many times did you say, “I still use that?” ‘ And both of them said, ‘Yes.’ That’s the fun part.”
The open class and home economics barns were full of colorful displays. Sherri Maki, superintendent of canning and preserving, said there were 31 egg entries this year — the most by far she’s seen for some time.
There also were 11 entries in the salsa contest and three wine entries. Maki said all the canning and preserving entries must meet U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved standards to be accepted in the fair, but most exhibitors seem well aware of the fair guidelines and there seldom are rejections.
Maki said she likes the county fair because “it’s very community based. There’s not a lot of outside stuff here, so you know almost everybody that’s got an exhibit here. It’s really fun to watch the kids, especially showing their animals. They work hard all year. And these are people that you know in the community, so it’s fun to watch and see peole get excited for the fair and all their hard work.”
Over in the cow barn, Treyton Kimble and Josiah Ledgerwood, both 8-year-old third-graders, were kneeling next to a black and white steer, petting and combing him.
He wasn’t theirs, but both have entered feeder steers in the fair as 4-H projects for the past three years.
“It’s really fun,” Kimble said. He has a steer named Ghost Eyes because he has two white spots above his eyes.
“I like just feeding him and watering him and washing him and, basically, everything.”
Ledgerwood has two steers in the fair this year, named Pancakes and Waffles.
He also likes all the maintenance that goes with raising a steer.
“He’s so soft,” Ledgerwood said.
As far as the other fun stuff to do at the fair, the boys said they like being on pen duty.
“It’s like sweeping the halls, sweeping inside because straw always gets in and you do that for about an hour and a half because you’re on pen duty,” Kimble said.
“And then there’s a box of candy in there that you can eat when you do pen duty,” Ledgerwood added.
