Farmers are being asked to participate in two annual surveys to determine crop acreage and stock levels as of June 1.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistic Service surveys help determine the expected acreage and supply of major commodities in the U.S. for the 2021 crop year. The results are used by farmers and ranchers, USDA businesses, exporters, researchers, economists, policymakers and others to inform a wide range of decisions.
The agency will contact nearly 4,500 producers in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Growers can respond to the June Agricultural Survey online at agcounts.usda.gov. They will be asked to provide information on planted and harvested acreage, including acreage for biotech crops and grain stocks. For the June Area Survey, agency representatives will interview farm and ranch operators in randomly selected segments over the phone. Growers will be asked to provide information on crop acreage, grain stocks, livestock inventory, land values and value of sales.
Christopher Mertz, director of the NASS Northwest Region Office, said the agency safeguards the privacy of all respondents by keeping individual information confidential and publishing the data in aggregate form to ensure that no operation or producer can be identified.
“We recognize that this is a hectic time for farmers, but the information they provide helps U.S. agriculture remain viable and capable,” Mertz said. “I urge them to respond to these surveys and thank them for their cooperation.”
NASS will analyze the survey information and publish the results in a series of USDA reports, including the annual acreage and quarterly grain stocks reports to be released June 30.
All NASS reports are available at nass.usda.gov/Publications/. Anyone seeking more information may call the NASS Northwest Region Office at 1 (800)-435-5883.