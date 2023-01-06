Farm credit associations announce company merger

Mark Littlefield

Stockholders of Northwest Farm Credit Services and Farm Credit West have approved a merger of their associations to form AgWest Farm Credit — a new association serving more than 22,000 customers throughout seven western states. The merger was effective Jan. 1 after a rigorous due diligence and approval process and affirmative stockholder vote.

The new association will be led by Mark Littlefield, past Farm Credit West president and chief executive officer, and a management team from both associations.

