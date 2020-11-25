The smoky mountains of Clearwater County

Fog hangs low between trees atop a ridge south of Orofino on Tuesday. The forecast for the Orofino area today calls for a high of 43, rain showers and a chance of snow in the early morning and evening.

 August Frank/Tribune

