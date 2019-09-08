It may not be true that “everyone loves a parade,” but there weren’t many doubters Saturday, when hundreds of people lined up along Main Street to watch the Lewiston Roundup parade.
It was standing room only for much of the parade route, which wound down Main Street before taking a turn at the county courthouse to avoid a construction zone.
Larry Baumberger started working both sides of the street about an hour before the parade began, handing out small American flags. He was a walking flag himself, dressed in red-and-white pants, a blue coat and star-spangled hat.
“My mom made it for my dad,” he said of the suit. “I just confiscated it.”
Baumberger described himself as a “warm-up act” for the parade. He’ll hand out about 500 flags before the show starts, and then he’s done. He typically doesn’t stick around to watch.
“I’ve seen too many parades,” he said.
The Lewiston Police Department kicked things off with a bang Saturday, or at least a few sirens, as officers tossed candy and jokingly did “beauty queen waves” from the back of the SWAT team armored vehicle.
There were plenty of real beauty queen waves as well, from a number of fair and rodeo royalty who took part in the parade. They didn’t always get much response from the audience — although, oddly, some general contractors and outfitters did.
The Idaho Central Credit Union’s “Green Machine” team was a big hit as well, tossing out T-shirts and bags full of candy. Then came the dozens of horses with Roundup volunteers and Nez Perce tribal riders.
Tim and LaRae Straw arrived early to stake out their traditional spot near the start of the route. They’ve been coming to the Roundup parade since moving to the area in 1973.
“We enjoy it, seeing the people and the horses,” Tim Straw said.
They brought their grandkids with them, including 10-year-old Braiton Heimgartner and his sister, 8-year-old Kyliee, as well as 3-year-old Raden Hunter, who was taking in his first Roundup parade.
Braiton had an opportunity a few years ago to take part in the parade, riding along with his grandfather in their Straw’s Power Vac truck.
“It was fun,” he said. “I got to throw out the candy.”
The Straws were both distressed by rumors that candy-tossing might be banned at the parade for safety reasons.
“It would ruin it,” Tim Straw declared. “The kids like getting out and chasing after it.”
For Ian and Becky Booth, of Clarkston, some kind of restriction on candy supplies might actually be welcomed, given the sheer amount kids can haul in.
“It’s usually way more than enough,” Ian said.
The Booths have been coming to the parade for three or four years, bringing their 6-year-old daughter, Tori. This year, she was joined by her 5-month-old sister, Taylor.
And while a big bagful of candy might be a welcome aspect of the parade, Tori was very clear about her priorities.
“I like the horses,” she said.
There were plenty of those, clip-clopping their way down Main. Who wouldn’t love the parade?
Roundup parade results:
LCSC Athletics was named the parade’s Governor’s Cup winner for its “enthusiastic participation and interaction with kids.”
Crankers Club was named the best auto entry in the parade. P1FCU won the commercial category, while the Nez Perce Tribal Riders won the native American and equestrian goup categories.
Casting for Recovery won for the best float, 360 Gymnastics won the youth category and the Idaho County Fair won the royalty category. Melvin Crow Williamson won the native division.