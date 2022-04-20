ASOTIN — A Clarkston man accused of severely beating a woman along Snake River Road entered a not guilty plea this week in Asotin County Superior Court.
Zachary J. Fanjul, 31, is charged with two second-degree assaults and a domestic violence court order violation in connection with an incident that sent a 29-year-old woman to the hospital last month. He is being held in custody of the Asotin County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and attorney Scott Chapman has been appointed to represent Fanjul.