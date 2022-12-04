ASTORIA, Ore. — The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Ore., said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark.

The 1896 home with sweeping views of the Columbia River flowing into the Pacific Ocean was listed in November with an asking price of nearly $1.7 million.

Tags

Recommended for you